TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Uniondale man accused of forcibly touching women in Walmart stores, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Uniondale man was arrested Saturday after police said he forcibly touched women in Nassau County Walmart stores on three occasions stemming back to June, according to Nassau police.

Police were called to the Walmart store on Old Country Road in Westbury Friday after a 27-year-old woman said she was touched inside the store. Officers arrived and began searching for the suspect but were not able to find him, police said.

After an investigation Benjamin Francis, 32, was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with three counts of forcible touching.

During the investigation, police determined Francis was accused of touching a 28-year-old woman at a Walmart store on Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale June 13 and an 18-year-old woman at the Walmart store on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow on July 1.

Francis is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday. An attorney representing him could not immediately be reached.

Anyone else who suspects they may be a victim is asked to call Third Squad Detectives at 516-573-6353.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Patrons dine at Toast Coffeehouse in Patchogue on
LI restaurants, theaters push back on state's vaccine suggestion
A security camera on a pole inside Grangabel
Riverhead to activate remaining downtown security cameras
Frank Wefering, left, director of sustainability at Greenman-Pedersen,
Groups roll out website to promote biking, walking, less car use
Stony Brook University student Christopher Jean of West
More LI colleges, universities moving toward mandatory COVID-19 shots
Brookhaven Councilman Dan Panico, who lives in the
Seeking a 'New England' feel for hamlet's blighted downtown
"The more time that we can have kids
It will take just over 2 weeks for all LI schools to welcome back students
Didn’t find what you were looking for?