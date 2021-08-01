A Uniondale man was arrested Saturday after police said he forcibly touched women in Nassau County Walmart stores on three occasions stemming back to June, according to Nassau police.

Police were called to the Walmart store on Old Country Road in Westbury Friday after a 27-year-old woman said she was touched inside the store. Officers arrived and began searching for the suspect but were not able to find him, police said.

After an investigation Benjamin Francis, 32, was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with three counts of forcible touching.

During the investigation, police determined Francis was accused of touching a 28-year-old woman at a Walmart store on Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale June 13 and an 18-year-old woman at the Walmart store on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow on July 1.

Francis is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday. An attorney representing him could not immediately be reached.

Anyone else who suspects they may be a victim is asked to call Third Squad Detectives at 516-573-6353.