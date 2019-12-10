Police are searching for three assailants who robbed a Roosevelt business at gunpoint Monday, stealing cash and fleeing the scene on foot.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at Universal Envios Corp. on Nassau Road at about 7 p.m.

The three male suspects entered the business, one displaying a handgun, and ordered a 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man to get on the floor. Two of the suspects rifled the cash register, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police said all of the suspects wore dark clothing, hoods and had most of their faces covered.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being ask to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.