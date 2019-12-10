TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Roosevelt business robbed at gunpoint, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for three assailants who robbed a Roosevelt business at gunpoint Monday, stealing cash and fleeing the scene on foot.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at Universal Envios Corp. on Nassau Road at about 7 p.m.

The three male suspects entered the business, one displaying a handgun, and ordered a 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man to get on the floor. Two of the suspects rifled the cash register, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police said all of the suspects wore dark clothing, hoods and had most of their faces covered.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being ask to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Huntington resident Maria maria Ciringione Deegan with one Show me the money: What are your old ceramics worth?
A vehicle exits the off-ramp of the westbound Brookhaven on the road to fixing up town streets
Thomas Murphy arrives at Suffolk County Court in Expert: BAC in Boy Scouts death case could have been contaminated
Chef Gigi Sacchetti, right, has joined pizzaiolo Gianluca Pasta prodigy joins team at top LI pizzeria
Ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota arrives at federal Witness: McPartland took jailed ex-PD chief's money without questions
Princeton University student Rachel Zietz, founder of Gladiator 19-year-old CEO of $2M firm wins entrepreneur contest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search