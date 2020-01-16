Suffolk police said they will release previously undisclosed evidence in the Gilgo Beach murders and new techniques they are using to advance the investigation at a news conference in Yaphank Thursday.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, Chief of Department Stuart Cameron, District Attorney Timothy Sini and other Suffolk County law enforcement officials will also discuss a new initiative to share information about the investigation with the public, police said in a news release Wednesday.

A K-9 police officer and his cadaver dog found the remains of a missing sex worker in a thicket of weeds along Ocean Parkway, just east of Jones Beach, in December 2010.

The remains of nine other people — seven women, a toddler and an adult male — were discovered over the course of the following year. Four sets of remains, including those of the toddler and the adult male, are still unidentified. No arrests have been made.

The discovery of human remains along Ocean Parkway took place during the search for Shannan Gilbert, 24, a Jersey City woman who was reported missing in May 2010.

John Ray, the Long Island attorney representing the Gilbert family and those of some of the other victims, spoke to the media ahead of the Suffolk police news conference.

Ray suggested that the police department Thursday was prepared to finally release recordings and transcripts of a 911 call made when Gilbert disappeared in 2010.

In November 2018, a Suffolk judge ordered the county police department to turn over the recordings, but the department appealed the decision, arguing the evidence is part of an ongoing homicide investigation. An appellate court is scheduled to decide on the county's appeal next week, Ray said.

“We’ve come to the moment of truth finally for Suffolk County in the Long Island serial killer case," Ray said Thursday. "For years, nine years, the Suffolk County Police Department has covered up the facts in this investigation. They have done an inadequate and negligent job of trying to track down the killer or killers.”

In the 2018 order, State Supreme Court Justice Sanford Neil Berland wrote that "no criminal prosecution is pending nor, so far as can be discerned from the police department's bare assertions, is it anticipated that a criminal prosecution will be brought within any time frame that the police department is willing or able to articulate."

The Gilgo investigation got a boost in September, Newsday reported last year, when state officials determined that Suffolk investigators can ask the FBI to deploy cutting-edge genetic technology to help them solve crimes.

Suffolk investigators were given permission to use the FBI to bypass state restrictions on the use of genetic genealogy, a technique in which genetic profiles are run though databases to find potential relatives of a murder victim or suspect.

The state has not approved the method for use by any public or police crime lab in New York. But state officials determined last year that local officials can use the technology when the FBI is part of an investigation since it is a federal agency.

On Dec. 11, 2010, a Suffolk police officer and K-9 partner searching for Gilbert instead discovered the body of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, of the Bronx, in a thicket of bramble in Gilgo Beach. In the ensuing months, more victims were found, including remains of a toddler and an adult male.

Lorraine Ela, whose 22-year-old daughter Megan Waterman’s remains were found at Gilgo in December 2010, told Newsday in October that the use of the technology "would definitely be worth pursuing because these other victims needed to be identified."

Ray is seeking the 911 tapes as part of a suit against Dr. C. Peter Hackett, the last person known to have seen Gilbert alive. The suit said Hackett's house in Oak Beach was a refuge for wayward girls and alleged he took her in, improperly gave her narcotic drugs to calm her, then let her leave in a helpless state.

Hackett has denied the allegation, and much of the lawsuit was dismissed because of statute-of-limitations issues.

Suffolk County police cracked the first case in the state using familial DNA in 2014. It led to the arrest of a Manorville carpenter, John Bittrolff, in the murders of two women in 1993 and 1994.

Police were led to Bittrolff through the DNA of his brother, Timothy Bittrolff, who had been convicted of criminal contempt. Timothy Bittrolff’s DNA was put into the state database, which came up as a partial match to DNA at one crime scene and led authorities to his brother. Police obtained a DNA sample from Bittrolff’s garbage, and he was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in 2017.