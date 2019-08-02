TODAY'S PAPER
Police searching for thief who stole urn with human ashes in North Babylon

An urn containing ashes was stolen from a

An urn containing ashes was stolen from a 2010 Chrysler parked outside a North Babylon home late last month. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are asking for the public's help after an urn containing cremated human remains was stolen from a vehicle outside a North Babylon home late last month.

Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the vehicle owner or their relationship to the urn and its contents.

Police said the urn was in a 2010 Chrysler parked outside a home on Elkton Lane North when it was taken sometime between 9:45 p.m. on July 22 and 7 a.m. on July 23.

First Precinct Crime Section officers are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also text "SCPD" and a message to CRIMES (274637) or email their tips to www.tipsubmit.com. All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

