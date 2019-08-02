Police are asking for the public's help after an urn containing cremated human remains was stolen from a vehicle outside a North Babylon home late last month.

Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the vehicle owner or their relationship to the urn and its contents.

Police said the urn was in a 2010 Chrysler parked outside a home on Elkton Lane North when it was taken sometime between 9:45 p.m. on July 22 and 7 a.m. on July 23.

First Precinct Crime Section officers are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also text "SCPD" and a message to CRIMES (274637) or email their tips to www.tipsubmit.com. All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.