A Farmingdale man is the latest person from Long Island arrested by FBI agents for being in the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, federal officials said.

Greg Rubenacker, 25, was among a group that was apparently smoking marijuana in the Capitol rotunda, after illegally entering the building, officials said in papers filed Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip.

Rubenacker recorded a number of videos of himself and others either inside the building or on the Capitol grounds on the day of the breach, officials said in the papers.

In one video, labelled "America is [P----], "it is apparently Rubenacker’s voice saying, " Holy [expletive deleted]! This is History! We took the Capitol!, " officials said.

In another, Rubenacker pans around a group he is with in the rotunda, "smoking what appears to be a marijuana cigarette," and says: "Smoke out the Capitol, Baby," officials say.

As that scene continues, officials say, one of the other people in the rotunda group asks: "How many joints we have?" [cq], and Rubenacker replies, "Hell Yeah."

Rubenacker is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon telephonically at the federal court in Central Islip on charges of entering a restricted building and committing disorderly or disruptive conduct [which] "impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of government business."

The FBI was initially tipped off to Rubenacker’s actions by an unidentified person who had gone to school with Rubenacker and saw the recordings he had posted on Snapchat, the papers said.

The Capital insurrection left 5 people _ including a Capital police officer _ dead and has resulted in hundreds of arrest throughout the country.