LI federal judge struck, killed by vehicle in Florida

A Long Island-based federal judge was struck and killed by a vehicle in Florida, her court confirmed Saturday.

Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein, assigned to the federal courthouse in Central Islip, was a pedestrian when she was struck, according to Eugene Corcoran, the executive of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, which covers Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens.

According to Feuerstein's court biography, she was born in 1946 and nominated to the bench in 2003 by President George W. Bush, after a career as a New York City public school teacher, Nassau County district court judge and justice of the state trial and appellate courts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.