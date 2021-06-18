Top federal prosecutor creates new civil rights team

Long Island's top federal prosecutor announced Friday that he has created a new civil rights team aimed at protecting the region's most vulnerable residents by focusing on "rooting out discrimination in all of its forms," including when it comes to policing, housing discrimination and school segregation.

The new initiative is in response to a directive from President Joe Biden, which said advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice and equal opportunity "is the responsibility of the whole of our Governent," federal officials said.

Acting Eastern District U.S. Attorney Mark Lesko said the team he has created will enhance federal officials' ability to investigate and civilly prosecute civil rights violations on Long Island and in New York City, including his staff's "ability to handle investigations of systemic discrimination."

The announcement comes on Juneteenth, the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

