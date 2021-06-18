TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Top federal prosecutor creates new civil rights team

Mark J. Lesko, acting U.S. Attorney for the

Mark J. Lesko, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, poses at his office in Cadman Plaza, Brooklyn, in 2019. Credit: Linda Rosier

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Print

Long Island's top federal prosecutor announced Friday that he has created a new civil rights team aimed at protecting the region's most vulnerable residents by focusing on "rooting out discrimination in all of its forms," including when it comes to policing, housing discrimination and school segregation.

The new initiative is in response to a directive from President Joe Biden, which said advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice and equal opportunity "is the responsibility of the whole of our Governent," federal officials said.

Acting Eastern District U.S. Attorney Mark Lesko said the team he has created will enhance federal officials' ability to investigate and civilly prosecute civil rights violations on Long Island and in New York City, including his staff's "ability to handle investigations of systemic discrimination."

The announcement comes on Juneteenth, the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone speaks at a
Suffolk Marathon to return as an in-person race
Construction workers are renovating a former Waldbaum's site
Amazon Fresh filing shows planned Oceanside store
Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks
Coalition calls for Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign
Justin Lemus, 15, shows his vaccination sticker in
Long Island teens who won vaccine scholarship welcome the boost
Political party primaries will take place on Tuesday
Voters go the polls Tuesday in LI party primaries
Mort Zimmerman, 98, of Great Neck, died on
Mort Zimmerman, ex-Temple Emanuel president, dies at 98
Didn’t find what you were looking for?