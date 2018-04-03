Agents from the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General raided a home in Bellmore Tuesday morning, seizing dozens of black bags from the property, a USPS spokesman said.

Authorities, citing an ongoing investigation, said they could not confirm details or whether the property on West Alder Road belonged to a postal service employee.

“Office of the Postal Service Inspector General agents were at a home on Alder Road in Bellmore today and they did pull out bags from that location,” USPS Inspector General spokesman Matt Modafferi said.

He said no arrests had been made.

Modafferi said USPS agents investigate mail theft and mail dumping and said, “We investigate all those allegations vigorously.”

He declined to say if the recovery Tuesday was related to either mail theft or mail dumping.

A phone number associated with the residential address that was raided was not in service Tuesday.