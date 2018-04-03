TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

USPS inspectors raid Bellmore home, seize bags

USPS Inspector General spokesman Matt Modafferi said no arrests have been made. He said the agents investigate mail theft and mail dumping.

Bags seized in a raid by the U.S.

Bags seized in a raid by the U.S. Postal Service inspectors in Bellmore on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Agents from the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General raided a home in Bellmore Tuesday morning, seizing dozens of black bags from the property, a USPS spokesman said.

Authorities, citing an ongoing investigation, said they could not confirm details or whether the property on West Alder Road belonged to a postal service employee.

“Office of the Postal Service Inspector General agents were at a home on Alder Road in Bellmore today and they did pull out bags from that location,” USPS Inspector General spokesman Matt Modafferi said.

He said no arrests had been made.

Modafferi said USPS agents investigate mail theft and mail dumping and said, “We investigate all those allegations vigorously.”

He declined to say if the recovery Tuesday was related to either mail theft or mail dumping.

A phone number associated with the residential address that was raided was not in service Tuesday.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Singh: I was unaware of Linda Mangano’s workload
Police respond after an ambulance and a pickup Cops: 3 injured when truck, ambulance collide
The Port Jefferson home was built in 1889. $975,000 LI home once housed nunnery
On Tuesday, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine announced an Town reaches tax agreement with LIPA, officials say
Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching Highs near 60 Wednesday, chance of snow Friday
The Hempstead introduces app to connect with town