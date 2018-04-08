TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
35° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Valley Stream teenager charged in robbery of deliveryman

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

A Valley Stream teenager has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a restaurant deliveryman Saturday night in the village, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries.

According to detectives, the male victim, 25, works for a local Chinese restaurant and was making a delivery near Washington Avenue and Lyon Street when Joseph Kamari, 16, of North Central Avenue, approached him.

Police said Kamari displayed a handgun, reached into the victim’s jacket pocket, removed a small zippered bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

A subsequent investigation led to Kamari’s arrest.

Kamari is charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Latest Long Island News

The Schuyler Drive home in Commack, seen Saturday, Nonprofit behind Commack group home criticized
David R. Thompson is escorted from the Second Cops: Driver charged after SUV hits, kills man
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in her office Curran’s first 100 days: Focus on deficits
Buds are budding around the pond at Eisenhower Expert: Delayed spring could prompt ‘pollen surge’
A nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities Neighbors upset over planned Suffolk group home
In conjunction with the national March For Our LIers discuss future of anti-gun violence drive