Long IslandCrime

Cops: Four men arrested after Valley Stream restaurant fight

One man was stabbed during the altercation, Nassau police reported.

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Four men were arrested on assault and weapons charges Saturday night following a fight in a Valley Stream Applebee’s restaurant, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Daryl Russell, 28, of Freeport, and Hugh Stewart, 27, of Jamaica, Queens, were in the restaurant at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream when they got into a verbal altercation about midnight with Jonathan Garcia, 24, of Brooklyn, and Jesse Bulla, 24, of Ozone Park, Queens, police said.

Garcia and Bulla followed Russell into a restroom and punched him before leaving and going back to their dinner table, police said.

A second physical encounter between the four occured near an exit, police said. During the altercation, Garcia was stabbed and sustained a punctured lung, police said. Russell was punched in the face, police said.

All four men were taken into custody. Garcia was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation revealed Russell was in possession of a white powdery substance, police said, and investigators found two knives at the scene.

Russell is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Stewart is charged with second-degree assault, and second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Garcia and Bulla are each charged with third-degree assault.

All four men are scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

