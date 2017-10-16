A Valley Stream chiropractor was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse after he “inappropriately touched” a female client during a routine appointment at his office, police said.
Douglas Dukofsky, 48, was arrested at his home on James Street in Merrick, Nassau County police said. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said the victim, identified as a 42-year-old woman, had an appointment at the Valley Stream Chiropractic Wellness Center on Roosevelt Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. Friday and later filed a complaint at the Fifth Precinct, telling investigators she was inappropriately touched without consent.
Dukofsky was then arrested following an investigation, police said.
Neither Dukofsky nor a representative of his office could be reached for comment.
With Lisa Irizarry
