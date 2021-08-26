Valley Stream dentist traded opioids for sex, prosecutors say

A Valley Stream dentist has been arrested and charged with prescribing opioids such as Oxycodone and Percocet to drug-addicted women who were not his patients in exchange for sex, federal authorities said Thursday.

Dr. Barry Arnold, 70, of Williston Park, has been indicted on 28 counts of distribution of controlled substances and is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in federal court in Central Islip. An attorney for Arnold could not be immediately reached.

Federal prosecutors allege that between October 2016 and Aug. 2020, Arnold prescribed drugs to women who were not his dental patients and without any legitimate medical purpose. The sex acts, according to prosecutors, occurred after business hours at Arnold’s office in Valley Stream, at his previous office in Lynbrook and at his Williston Park apartment.

Arnold allegedly engaged in sex acts with multiple victims at the same time, according to prosecutors, and purchased and used crack cocaine with his victims. Arnold often had a supply of pills, usually Xanax, that he handed out to his victims, prosecutors said, because he often went with his victims to pharmacies when they filled the prescriptions and got pills as a "kick-back" for writing them.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a statement said: "As alleged, Dr. Arnold abused his position as a dentist and preyed upon vulnerable, drug-addicted women, trading prescriptions for sex acts. We are committed to vigorous prosecution of medical professionals who abdicate their Hippocratic Oath and contribute to the rise of drug abuse and addiction in our communities."

Federal prosecutors on Thursday pushed for Arnold to be held without bail in a detention letter to the judge, saying he consumed crack cocaine with his victims numerous times and is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Arnold, prosecutors said, also offered many of his victims nitrous oxide, referred to as "sweet air," which is used to sedate patients and provide pain relief in some medical procedures.

Arnold attempted to trade Percocet for sex as recently as Monday, prosecutors said in the detention letter, citing text messages they allege are between Arnold and a woman referred to as Jane Doe #5.

Arnold, according to prosecutors, asked the woman if she wanted to "hang out" and "party a bit" and told her he "might be able to give you a perc script," which prosecutors allege is a reference to the opioid Percocet.

Arnold then told Jane Doe #5 she could bring a friend "that likes to party," according to prosecutors.

The investigation was led by the DEA’s Long Island Tactical Diversion Squad, which is includes agents and officers of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Suffolk County Police Department, Nassau County Police Department and Port Washington Police Department. Suffolk Police’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.