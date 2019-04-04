A Valley Stream man who continued trafficking in heroin while out on bail on drug charges faces life in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to two counts of distribution conspiracy, said the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District.

As one of the leaders in a Bloods gang sect called Paper Chasing Goons or POV City, Stanley Fuller, 43, supplied “substantial quantities” of heroin to a network of sellers in Jamaica, Queens, authorities said. In intercepted phone calls between April 2013 and July 2015, he could be heard discussing the quality of heroin sold under "Sweet Dreams," "Coca Cola" and other names, prosecutors said. He and others in the ring would have users test the quality of the heroin and change it if buyers weren't willing to purchase a drug that didn't pack a strong high, court records said.

Fuller was indicted in August 2015 on a charge of heroin distribution conspiracy, for which he faced a mandatory mininum of 10 years in prison, according to the complaint against him.

Then, after being released on a $750,000 bond and home confinement in May 2017, Fuller could be heard again on phone calls selling heroin under the names “9 & 1/2” and “Tom & Jerry” to his drug network, prosecutors said.

New York City police officers had noticed that members of the Bloods sect were again selling drugs, leading investigators to Fuller, court documents said. Late last year, federal agents, including from the Homeland Security department, were watching Fuller's house as his co-conspirators came on drug business, officials said. They saw Fuller, an electronic monitoring device on his ankle, meet drug traffickers, the complaint said.

In January, Fuller was charged while on pre-trial release in a second indictment with heroin distribution conspiracy.

Fuller's attorney could not be immediately reached Thursday night.

Prosecutors said he is the last of 12 defendants in the first indictment to plead guilty. Nine of those have been sentenced.

At his sentencing, Fuller faces a statutory maximum of life in prison for the first conspiracy, prosecutors said, and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for the second conspiracy.