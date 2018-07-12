TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Valley Stream sanitation worker injured in hit-and-run, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
Print

A Queens man was accused Thursday of driving away after hitting a sanitation worker in Valley Stream — but he says he only "lightly brushed" the man and had no idea he was hurt.

Andy Jean-Pierre, 25, of Queens Village, was driving a Toyota Scion north on South Waldinger Street when he struck the man, a Valley Stream Village employee, at about 9:20 a.m., Nassau police said.

The victim, 29, was treated for an arm and hand injury at a hospital, police said.

After Fifth Precinct detectives investigated, Jean-Pierre was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, authorities said.

But Jean-Pierre said he was driving toward a garbage truck when a sanitation worker on the sidewalk rushed toward the truck with a garbage can and a bag of trash, rather than wait "two seconds" for him to drive past.

The Scion's side view mirror lightly brushed against the worker and the trash can, which fell to the ground, Jean-Pierre said.

From his rear view mirror, Jean-Pierre said, he could see the worker picking up the trash can and going about his duties.

"He didn't call me, he doesn't signal me, he wasn't even lying on the ground," Jean-Pierre said. "I didn't hit him. Whatever injuries he got, that was not by my car."

Jean-Pierre said he turned himself in after police called him about the incident.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 23, police said.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County jail in East Meadow is seen Union: Violence at Nassau jail injures 10 COs
The Long Island headquaters of New York American Commission seeks court order against water co.
Family members and loved ones reach for a The NYPD unveils plaque to forever honor a hero cop
Danielle Kelly, left, and Audrey Shine, both 17, Students show climate solutions at competition
Msgr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities Council hears how child separation affects NYC
Suffolk jails only hold individuals facing local charges SCPD chief: We don't ask about immigration status