A Valley Stream man attacked a 65-year-old postmaster after being foiled in an attempt to buy money orders with two debit cards that had different names, Nassau County police said.



Matthew Delvalle, 24, jumped over the counter at the Valley Stream post office on Franklin Avenue and kicked and punched the postal employee, police said. He also bit and punched a second employee, 39, police said.

The attacks, which happened about 11:50 a.m., came after Delvalle tried to buy two money orders, officials said. When the first debit card was declined, he tried another one, which also was declined, police said.

The postmaster took Delvalle's driver's license and both debit cards to a room to investigate. That is when the suspect attacked, causing the postmaster knee and elbow pain, police said. The second employee sustained puncture wounds, bumps and other pain, officials said. Both were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Delvalle was charged with second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of personal identification information. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.