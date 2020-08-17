Authorities arrested two Valley Stream residents Monday following racial harassment allegations from a Black woman who lives next door to them after an ongoing dispute between the neighbors, according to the Nassau district attorney's office.

Authorities arrested John McEneaney, 57, on charges of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and first-degree harassment, according to prosecutors.

His girlfriend, Mindy Canarick, 53, was arrested on a third-degree criminal tampering charge, the district attorney's office said.

Both defendants were expected to be virtually arraigned in Hempstead District Court on Monday afternoon. Both are white.

The dispute between the neighbors led to large community protests in support of Jennifer McLeggan, 39, after the registered nurse put a sign on her Sapir Street home last month detailing the alleged harassment.

“My neighbors have been racially harassing me since I purchased my home … They have said that I can be erased … I live in FEAR in my home,” her sign said in part.

McLeggan, who has a 2-year-old daughter, has said other alleged abuse included feces and dead squirrels being left by her house, the neighbors having “guns seen on video,” McEneaney wearing blackface and also using a blow torch.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said last month that police were investigating McLeggan’s allegations as well as counter allegations of harassment from the neighbors.

He said there had been close to 50 unspecified calls for police service between the parties — complaints back and forth — since McLeggan moved onto the block in 2017.

Ryder also said McEneaney had legally used a BB gun to shoot items in his yard.

Manhattan attorney Heather Palmore, one of McLeggan’s lawyers, said Monday that the aggression her client endured from the neighbors went on for too long.

“For years, she felt unsafe coming to a place where she should've felt the safest, her home,” the attorney said. "The fact that it took the community coming together and rallying behind Jennifer as well as widespread media attention about the case for the police to finally pay attention to her is appalling and ridiculous.”She also said “the bar for achieving criminal justice” is set much higher for Black people, who “face so many added obstacles and hurdles just to be heard.”

The couple’s arrests followed a statement by John McEneaney in a recent Newsday interview that he wanted to “live in peace.”

McEneaney also said in the interview that included Jason Kolodny, a lawyer for the couple, that he wished McLeggan well and hadn’t been harassing her.

McEneaney’s father, Michael McEneaney, 82, also lives in the house with the couple.

“My family has lived in Valley Stream since 1964 and we’ve never had a problem with anyone. I wish her and her child well,” the younger McEneaney said. “I just want peace … All I ever wanted was to live in peace.”

McEneaney said it was “absolutely absurd and untrue” that his family said they could have her “erased,” and the only black he’s worn on his face has been a ski mask to shovel snow. He also said when asked about a blow torch that he lit some carburetor cleaner on fire in his yard one night while bored.

The Valley Stream man added that last summer he agreed to stop target practice shooting in his backyard with a pellet gun after police asked him to do so to keep the peace.

Kolodny said his clients were “disappointed that they’re being accused of being bigots or racists, when really none of that is true.”

Miriam Sholder, a spokeswoman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas, said last week that investigators from her office had been in regular contact with McLeggan and her attorney and the probe was “actively ongoing.”

McLeggan said last week that she wasn’t surprised by her neighbor’s statements.

“I didn’t expect him to admit anything or to come clean. He’s just backpedaling now because of all the media attention this has gotten,” she said of John McEneaney. “Now, he’s saying he wishes me and my child well … well, I don’t believe it for a minute.”