Cops: Gunshot victim reported at Valley Stream hospital
Police are investigating a shooting after being called to a Valley Stream hospital Tuesday night.
A 911 call at about 9 p.m. by staff at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream reported a gunshot victim being brought to the emergency room, Nassau County police said.
Police said the victim was male but released no other information, citing the ongoing investigation.
