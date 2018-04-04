TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Gunshot victim reported at Valley Stream hospital

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a shooting after being called to a Valley Stream hospital Tuesday night.

A 911 call at about 9 p.m. by staff at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream reported a gunshot victim being brought to the emergency room, Nassau County police said.

Police said the victim was male but released no other information, citing the ongoing investigation.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

