Long IslandCrime

Three Valley Stream men charged in shooting death, police say

Gil Iphael, 18, of Copiague Street, Michael Durham,

Gil Iphael, 18, of Copiague Street, Michael Durham, 20, of Miller Place and Joshua Desrosiers, 21, of Rose Avenue -- all of Valley Stream -- were arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder. They were arraigned Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Three men have been charged in the death of a man shot in the back early this month in Valley Stream, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Two suspects from Valley Stream, Gil Iphael and Joshua Desrosiers, were each arraigned Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead on a charge of second-degree murder while committing a felony and held without bail, online court records show.

The third suspect, Michael Durham, 20, of Miller Place in Valley Stream was arrested Wednesday and scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. April 3 at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, shortly after police responded there just before 9 p.m. to investigate the circumstances, police said.

Details on what happened in the shooting and the arrests were not immediately available Wednesday night.

Iphael, 18, of Copiague Street, and Desrosiers, 21, of Rose Avenue, were expected back in court Friday. The names of their attorneys were not available Wednesday night.

