Cops: Hate crimes probe of Westhampton Beach High vandalism
Hate crimes detectives are investigating vandalism on the grounds of Westhampton Beach High School Friday morning.
Images from the scene show the vandalism included a swastika with the words “Hitler Youth” amid other vulgar scrawlings.
Westhampton Beach police said they are working with the Suffolk police hate crimes unit on the investigation.
School was closed for spring break this week.
