Young people vandalize inflatable Christmas decorations in front a home in South Farmingdale in this video obtained from a homeowner by News 12. Police in Suffolk are investigating similar incidents in West Babylon.

Suffolk police are investigating at least four occasions when homeowners’ front yard Christmas decorations were damaged or stolen since Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said Friday.

A blowup Santa Claus was one of the decorations subjected to mischief, police said.

The houses are on Herzel Boulevard and Bedell Street in West Babylon, Meyers said in a statement.

Anyone...