Long IslandCrime

Police seek vandals who damaged Christmas decorations

In another incident, a resident’s video shows young people tackling, punching inflatables on front lawn.

Young people vandalize inflatable Christmas decorations in front a home in South Farmingdale in this video obtained from a homeowner by News 12. Police in Suffolk are investigating similar incidents in West Babylon.

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Suffolk police are investigating at least four occasions when homeowners’ front yard Christmas decorations were damaged or stolen since Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said Friday.

A blowup Santa Claus was one of the decorations subjected to mischief, police said.

The houses are on Herzel Boulevard and Bedell Street in West Babylon, Meyers said in a statement.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

