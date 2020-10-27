TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Uniondale man charged in death of Hempstead woman found in Bayside, NYPD says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Uniondale man has been arrested by the NYPD and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Hempstead woman whose body was found along the Horace Harding Parkway in Bayside early Friday, police said.

Police said the man, identified as Goey Charles, 29, was the boyfriend of the victim, identified by police as Vanessa Pierre, 29.

Pierre was found in front of 216-13 Horace Harding Parkway, which parallels the Long Island Expressway, by an MTA bus driver who reported the discovery in a 911 call at 6 a.m., police said.

Charles was arrested Monday evening after an interrogation at the 111th Precinct in Queens, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

The NYPD said the Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death, but said initial indications are Pierre was strangled.

A police source said Pierre was found with an article of clothing wrapped around her neck and said investigators have obtained video surveillance that showed her being dragged from a car to the sidewalk where she was found on Friday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

