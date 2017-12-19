TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Clerks illegally sold nicotine vaping products, Suffolk cops say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Five clerks at Suffolk County stores have been charged with selling nicotine vaping products to customers younger than 21 during the past two weeks, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct conducted an investigation from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18 after complaints from community residents, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Nine businesses were checked for compliance and police said clerks were charged with illegal sales at:

  • Xhale Custom Vapes, 335 Smithtown Blvd., Ronkonkoma.
  • All Day Vapes, 2545 Rte. 25, Centereach.
  • Hookah, 2700 Rte. 25, Centereach.
  • Saint James Vape Shop, 448 Lake Ave., Saint James.
  • Mr. Vape, 114 Main St., Kings Park.

Clerks at those stores were issued summonses to appear at later dates in First District Court in Central Islip.

Four other stores were found to be in compliance, and police identified them as:

  • Long Island Vaporium, 401 Hawkins Rd., Ronkonkoma.
  • Cloud Vapor and Smoke, 55 Rte. 111, Smithtown.
  • Suffolk Vape, 165A Terry Rd., Smithtown.
  • BP Gas Station, 94 Pulaski Rd., Kings Park.
Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer
Brady Rymer and the Fa-La-Las, from left, Skylar Singer films music video featuring LI kids
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Cuomo vetoes Nassau union ‘step’ raise bill
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE