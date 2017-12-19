Five clerks at Suffolk County stores have been charged with selling nicotine vaping products to customers younger than 21 during the past two weeks, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct conducted an investigation from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18 after complaints from community residents, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Nine businesses were checked for compliance and police said clerks were charged with illegal sales at:

Xhale Custom Vapes, 335 Smithtown Blvd., Ronkonkoma.

All Day Vapes, 2545 Rte. 25, Centereach.

Hookah, 2700 Rte. 25, Centereach.

Saint James Vape Shop, 448 Lake Ave., Saint James.

Mr. Vape, 114 Main St., Kings Park.

Clerks at those stores were issued summonses to appear at later dates in First District Court in Central Islip.

Four other stores were found to be in compliance, and police identified them as:

Long Island Vaporium, 401 Hawkins Rd., Ronkonkoma.

Cloud Vapor and Smoke, 55 Rte. 111, Smithtown.

Suffolk Vape, 165A Terry Rd., Smithtown.

BP Gas Station, 94 Pulaski Rd., Kings Park.