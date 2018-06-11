Items were stolen from more than 20 vehicles Sunday morning in West Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

All the vehicles apparently were unlocked at the time of the thefts, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on West 11th and West 12th streets, Suffolk County police said.

“We came outside this morning to go in the car and we noticed everything was all over the floor of the truck, thrown in the back seat. We were lucky we only missed $20 dollars worth of change,” victim Susan Roth told News 12 Long Island.

Police asked anyone in the area who has a surveillance camera to check the time span to see whether there is video of the thefts.

Anyone with information on the thefts should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.