TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police probe rash of thefts from vehicles in West Babylon

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Items were stolen from more than 20 vehicles Sunday morning in West Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

All the vehicles apparently were unlocked at the time of the thefts, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on West 11th and West 12th streets, Suffolk County police said.

“We came outside this morning to go in the car and we noticed everything was all over the floor of the truck, thrown in the back seat. We were lucky we only missed $20 dollars worth of change,” victim Susan Roth told News 12 Long Island.

Police asked anyone in the area who has a surveillance camera to check the time span to see whether there is video of the thefts.

Anyone with information on the thefts should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

The Wiggles performing in Sydney, Australia, in 2015. Popular children's group to perform on LI
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, seen here 1600: Trump arrives for showdown in Singapore
A damaged SUV is seen in the brush Officials: Teen at wheel in fatal crash to be in court
Scene of tractor trailer crash Sunday night in Cops: Woman critical after tractor trailer crash
A driver was killed in a crash Sunday Cops: Pickup truck driver killed in crash
Kathy Herzy, Scott Lockwood and Wayne Horsley, members Village set to unveil statue honoring baymen