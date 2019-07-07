TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police: Homeless man arrested, linked to 10 vehicle thefts

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien.newsday.com
Nassau County police arrested a homeless man in Merrick Saturday for allegedly stealing a truck and later charged him with stealing nine other vehicles earlier this year.

Police said in a news release they received a call at 12:34 a.m. that a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado truck has been stolen from a residence on Lexington Avenue in Merrick.

As they were investigating, officers saw a man driving the vehicle and attempted to stop him but he fled in the vehicle, refusing to stop until he struck a tree near Daffodil Lane and Jerusalem Avenue in Wantagh, police said.

The man, who police identified as Ryan Buonauro, 22, then fled on foot and after an extensive search, was found in the backyard of a house on Hendrickson Court in North Merrick, police said.

Police said they took Buonauro into custody without further incident and, during the investigation, learned that Buonauro was allegedly responsible for nine other stolen vehicles since February.

Buonauro has been charged with 10 counts of third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny. He is to be arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

An attorney for Buonauro could not be reached.

