A Deer Park man has been convicted in three knifepoint robberies of gas stations last year, including one in which he jabbed a cashier with the knife for not giving him money quick enough, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Victor Carlton, 52, faces up to 25 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced Oct. 7 on three counts of first-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

Carlton's attorney could not be immediately reached Friday night.

A jury convicted him Thursday of the holdups at a Deer Park Sunoco station at 1985 Deer Park Avenue on Nov. 4; a Conoco in Lake Grove at 3089 Middle Country Road on Dec. 14; and the Bay Shore Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Highway on Dec. 17.

It was at the Lake Grove gas station that Carlton demanded money from the cash register and jabbed the employee several times, causing minor injuries, detectives in the police major case bureau had said shortly after the arrest on Dec. 23.

Carlton was caught with the help of tipsters watching News 12 Long Island after Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the robberies, police had said. License plate readers also detected Carlton’s vehicle in the vicinity of two of the robberies within minutes of when the crimes occurred, authorities said.

“This case exemplifies the great work our Major Case Bureau does each and every day to target and prosecute individuals driving crime and violence in our communities,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement. “I thank the detectives and prosecutors as well as the media and vigilant residents who assisted in bringing this perpetrator to justice.”