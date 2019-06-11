A woman was arrested Monday, charged with third-degree grand larceny and other counts, after she entered a Victoria's Secret store repeatedly and used recoded gift cards and forged credit cards to make more than $12,000 in purchases, Nassau County police said.

The fraud occurred at the store at 1450 Union Tpke. in North New Hyde Park, police said in a news release Tuesday. The arrest came about 12:40 p.m. after the store's loss prevention manager said she saw Sovanna Imani Durant, 23, make multiple fraudulent purchases.

Police said more than a dozen credit cards were recovered during the arrest of Durant, who is homeless, but could not immediately say how many victims may have had their identities compromised. Police did say that the victims were Victoria's Secret account holders.

In addition to the grand larceny charge, Durant was also charged with five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification. She was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. No defense attorney information was available.