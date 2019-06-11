TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Woman arrested after $12G Victoria's Secret fraud, police say

Sovanna Imani Durant was charged with grand larceny

Sovanna Imani Durant was charged with grand larceny and other counts, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A woman was arrested Monday, charged with third-degree grand larceny and other counts, after she entered a Victoria's Secret store repeatedly and used recoded gift cards and forged credit cards to make more than $12,000 in purchases, Nassau County police said.

The fraud occurred at the store at 1450 Union Tpke. in North New Hyde Park, police said in a news release Tuesday. The arrest came about 12:40 p.m. after the store's loss prevention manager said she saw Sovanna Imani Durant, 23, make multiple fraudulent purchases.

Police said more than a dozen credit cards were recovered during the arrest of Durant, who is homeless, but could not immediately say how many victims may have had their identities compromised. Police did say that the victims were Victoria's Secret account holders.

In addition to the grand larceny charge, Durant was also charged with five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification. She was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. No defense attorney information was available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

There should be clear skies by Tuesday afternoon Forecast: Misty start to day before rain clears fog
Firefighters near the scene where a helicopter crashed Officials: Pilot dead after helicopter crashes in NYC
The Turturros -- James and Mariana hold Nicholas, School's almost out, and LI families plan to celebrate
Town of Smithtown investigator Karen Sylvester visits a Town tracking hundreds of homes in financial distress
Gyrodyne plans to subdivide its 75-acre Smithtown campus, Gyrodyne files environmental impact statement
This Montauk home is about 100 feet above High-up Montauk home lists for $2.395M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search