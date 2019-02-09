TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Victoria's Secret shoplift suspect pepper sprays officers

The suspect refused orders to put her hands behind her back to be arrested, instead "kicking, biting, spitting and punching" them, police said.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Nassau County police arrested a Brooklyn woman Friday afternoon after she shoplifted at Roosevelt Field mall and assaulted the responding officers, authorities said.

Charisma McMillan, 29, is accused of stealing $1,100 worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret store in the Garden City mall, Nassau County police said in a news release. She pepper sprayed officers and refused orders to put her hands behind her back to be arrested, instead “kicking, biting, spitting and punching” them, police said.

She was handcuffed after a brief struggle, the release stated. The officers were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and released.

McMillan is charged with two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration with a spray device, resisting arrest, false personation and possession of burglary tools. She was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

