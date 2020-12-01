Authorities have determined a man found dead last month in a restaurant parking lot in Deer Park was murdered and now police are asking the public for help in finding his killer.

Suffolk County police said Tuesday that an autopsy has determined the victim — identified as Vincent Kelleher, 60, a homeless man living in the area — died of "blunt force trauma."

Kelleher was found in the rear parking lot of a former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 403 Commack Rd. just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 by officers responding to a report of a man who was unconscious, police said.

Police said the area is known to be "frequented by homeless individuals."

Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.