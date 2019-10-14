Suffolk on track to surpass 2018 homicide total

The Suffolk County Police Department has recorded 21 homicides this year — the same number in all of 2018 — putting the county on track to surpass last year's total killings.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart stressed that nine of the 21 killings were domestic related and three were murder-suicides. Last year at this time, the county had recorded 18 homicides, a 16.7 percent increase in homicides this year.

"We do have a handle on homicides," Hart said.

The commissioner disclosed the homicide numbers at a news conference with County Executive Steve Bellone to announce drops in other crime numbers.

Hart said violent crime and property crime had dropped 4.6 percent in the first nine months of this year over the same time period last year.

"Crime in Suffolk County has decreased significantly in recent years and we are continuing to drive down crime in 2019," Hart said.

So far this year, the department has seized 64 illegal guns and 94 rifles using its FAST team and Special Operations officers, Hart said. The number of search warrants this year — 235 — are up four percent, Hart said, resulting in 360 arrests.

The department also has seized $1.5 million in narcotics and $1 million in cash related to the drug sales, she said.

"What is clear is that the Suffolk County Police Department is continuing to take a very aggressive approach when it comes to combating crime and going after criminals," Bellone said. "Drug warrants are up, seizures are up. We’re taking more guns and drugs off the street from criminals."