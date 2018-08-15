A New Hyde Park man who refused to leave a Walgreens on Wednesday injured one of the officers trying to arrest him, Nassau police said.

Giovanny Bien-Aime, 27, had created a disturbance earlier in the day at the Garden City Park drugstore on Jericho Turnpike and employees told him not to return, police said.

But he went back, police said, and when officers came to arrest him for trespassing, he flailed his arms and kicked, police said.

Bien-Aime tried to push past an officer, causing the officer to fall and sprain his shoulder, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital, police said, and Bien-Aime also went to a hospital for evaluation.

Bien-Aime, of Fourth Avenue, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and trespass. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead when medically practical, police said.