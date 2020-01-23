Long Island Ducks manager Wally Backman accused his ex-girlfriend of sleeping with one of his players before he slammed her against a wall at her Riverhead home, the woman testified Thursday during day three of the former Mets second baseman's trial on criminal mischief and harassment charges.

Amanda Byrnes, 39, testified Backman was enraged and screaming as he twisted her hand to prevent her from calling police during a domestic dispute on Aug. 30.

“I feared for my life and safety,” said Byrnes under direct examination by Suffolk prosecutor Kyle Grasser.

Backman, 60, is on trial before Judge Lori Hulse on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Byrnes also testified that Backman had been drinking when he drove her car from the Ducks’ ballpark in Central Islip to Riverhead the night before his arrest.

Byrnes said Backman, a key contributor to the Mets 1986 championship team, cut her hand during the incident with his World Series ring.

Backman’s attorneys, meanwhile, continued to portray the former ballplayer as the victim and Byrnes as a mentally unstable woman with a long criminal record.

Under cross-examination by attorney Stephen Civardi of Freeport, Byrnes acknowledged she had nine former boyfriends arrested after their relationships ended.

Byrnes claimed she has been a victim of domestic abuse.

“I’m not the one on trial here,” Byrnes told Civardi. “I’m the victim.”

