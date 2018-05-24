TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-Walt Whitman High School teacher gets 90 days for rape

Brian Dreher pleaded guilty in January to felonies and misdemeanors charging rape and sexual misconduct, the district attorney said.

Brian Dreher, a former Walt Whitman High School

Brian Dreher, a former Walt Whitman High School teacher, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail and 10 years of probation, records show. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A former South Huntington district high school teacher has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to rape and other charges stemming from a sexual relationship with a student, online court records show.

Brian Dreher, 42, of Huntington Station, will also have to serve 10 years probation after finishing his jail term imposed Wednesday in Suffolk County Court, the records show.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 8 in Suffolk County Court to several felonies and misdemeanors charging rape and sexual misconduct, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said at the time. He was certified as a sex offender, the office said.

DA: Ex-teacher admits rape, sexual misconduct

The South Huntington School District says Brian Dreher has resigned.

Dreher, who taught social studies at Walt Whitman High School, was arrested in May 2017 and charged with having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female student at the school.

Dreher later resigned from the school district, South Huntington School District Superintendent David Bennardo has said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

