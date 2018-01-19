A former South Huntington district high school teacher has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, prosecutors said.

Brian Dreher, 42, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 in Suffolk County Court to several felonies and misdemeanors charging rape and sexual misconduct, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the office said Dreher was certified as a sex offender and his risk level will be determined when he is sentenced March 14 before Judge Barbara Kahn.

Dreher, a social studies teacher, was arrested in May and charged with having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female at Walt Whitman High School.

Dreher has resigned from the school district, South Huntington School District Superintendent David Bennardo said.