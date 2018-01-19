TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Morning
Overcast 33° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

DA: Ex-Walt Whitman High School teacher admits rape, sex misconduct

The South Huntington School District says Brian Dreher has resigned.

Ex-teacher Brian Dreher, 42, of Huntington Station, has

Ex-teacher Brian Dreher, 42, of Huntington Station, has pleaded guilty to rape, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A former South Huntington district high school teacher has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, prosecutors said.

Brian Dreher, 42, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 in Suffolk County Court to several felonies and misdemeanors charging rape and sexual misconduct, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the office said Dreher was certified as a sex offender and his risk level will be determined when he is sentenced March 14 before Judge Barbara Kahn.

Dreher, a social studies teacher, was arrested in May and charged with having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female at Walt Whitman High School.

Dreher has resigned from the school district, South Huntington School District Superintendent David Bennardo said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Central Islip LIRR station, where the MTA Man who aided woman at LIRR ‘felt so bad for her’
Nassau County police released this surveillance image of Masked gunman sought in 3 holdups, cops say
The original Goethals Bridge is seen from Elizabeth, Main span of Goethals Bridge hauled off for scrap
The scene of the crash in East Meadow Official: 5 kids, 2 adults hurt in head-on crash
Nassau County police released this photo of a Cops: Man in photo stole package from porch
Nassau County police released this surveillance image of Gunman in ski mask robs Subway, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE