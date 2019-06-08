TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Wantagh man faces multiple charges after throwing firework into neighbor's pool

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Wantagh man was arrested Friday after throwing a firework into his neighbor’s backyard pool as four children swam in it, Nassau County police said.

Donald Hollman, 37, is charged with four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and other charges.

He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police responded to the disturbance call on Judith Court at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The victim told police a firework had been thrown into his backyard pool and exploded while his daughter and three of her friends were swimming, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Police looked at home security footage and identified Hollman, then went to his home and placed him under arrest, police said.

Officers also found more fireworks, marijuana and three shotguns at the house, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

