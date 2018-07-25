A state trooper pursuing a car was hurt Wednesday when the driver entered a dead-end street in Wantagh and then backed into the door of the marked vehicle as the trooper was getting out, State Police said.

The trooper was on the Southern State Parkway when his plate reader warned that a nearby Nissan Altima had a suspended registration, State Police spokesman Daniel Ahlgrim said.

The driver refused to pull over and during a short pursuit, got off the parkway and turned onto Michele Lane, a few blocks north of the parkway, at 1:45 p.m., police said.

The lane was a short dead-end street, and as the trooper started getting out of his vehicle, the suspect tried to escape, police said.

"He hit a parked car and tried to get away and hit the trooper's car," Ahlgrim said.

The Nissan's driver backed into the door of the trooper's car, flinging him against the frame of the marked vehicle and knocking him back inside, Ahlgrim said.

The driver was arrested and charges were being filed against him Wednesday night, police said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Additional details, including the driver's name, were not immediately available Wednesday night as investigators continued to work on the case.