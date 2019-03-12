High on cocaine and alcohol, a driver who lost control last month on the Wantagh State Parkway at more than 130 mph was charged with multiple felonies after the crash severely injured him and his passenger, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Anthony Chiantella, 27, of Bayville, fractured his pelvis and lacerated his liver; his passenger, Nicholas Mustakas, 23, is unlikely to walk again, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

“This defendant endangered the life of every person on the Wantagh State Parkway when he allegedly drove his vehicle both drunk and high at outrageous speeds on the afternoon of February 2,” Singas said. “His 23-year old passenger was violently thrown from the vehicle and now is unable to walk or use his arms.”

The top count carries a prison term as long as 25 years, prosecutors said.

The felonies Chiantella faces are assault, reckless endangerment and vehicular assault, prosecutors said. He was also charged with misdemeanors: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs; and a violation: harassment.

Chiantella was arraigned before Judge Meryl Berkowitz on Monday, his bail was set at $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash and his next court appearance is March 18, prosecutors said. He pleaded not guilty.

Chiantella's lawyer, Robert Schalk of Mineola, was not available to comment Tuesday morning.

Chiantella and Mustakas, traveling together in the passenger's 2007 Honda Accord, were thrown from the car when Chiantella lost control near exit W6 at about 4:45 p.m., prosecutors said. That exit serves Bellmore and Seaford.

"The car slid across both northbound lanes, turned 180 degrees, struck the guardrail and began to spin out of control, ejecting both the defendant and his front seat passenger," Singas said.

Chiantella and his passenger, who shattered his C4 vertebra — located in the neck — and suffered collapsed lungs, were treated at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, prosecutors said.

Mustakas is from Port Jefferson Station, State Police said at the time. After a month in the hospital's intensive care unit, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center in New Jersey, where he requires 24-hour care, prosecutors said.