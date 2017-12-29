A Uniondale man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses after a handgun was found in his car during a traffic stop on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

Wendell Forrest, 37, of Fenimore Avenue, was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Police said Forrest was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. when officers pulled him over for failure to signal on the corner of Jerusalem Avenue and Clarendon Road in Uniondale.

When the officers approached Forrest they noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the gray Mercedes-Benz he was driving, and a subsequent investigation recovered a black semi-automatic Taurus 9-mm handgun in the car, police said.

Forrest was scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.