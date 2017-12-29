TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 11° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 11° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Gun found in Uniondale man’s car during traffic stop

When officers approached Wendell Forrest they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Mercedes-Benz he was in, cops said.

Wendell Forrest, 37, of Uniondale was charged with

Wendell Forrest, 37, of Uniondale was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses after a handgun was found in his car during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec, 28, 2017, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Uniondale man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses after a handgun was found in his car during a traffic stop on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

Wendell Forrest, 37, of Fenimore Avenue, was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Police said Forrest was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. when officers pulled him over for failure to signal on the corner of Jerusalem Avenue and Clarendon Road in Uniondale.

When the officers approached Forrest they noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the gray Mercedes-Benz he was driving, and a subsequent investigation recovered a black semi-automatic Taurus 9-mm handgun in the car, police said.

Forrest was scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

At least 12 people were killed in a NYPD: 12 killed in Bronx apartment fire
Mastic Beach residents voted to dissolve as a LI village hall closes its doors for last time
Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help Man sought in beer bottle assault, cops say
Passage of federal tax cuts led many on Prepaying property taxes: What you need to know
The weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. NWS: Bone-chilling cold ahead of weekend snow
At least 12 people were killed in a 12 killed in Bronx apartment fire
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE