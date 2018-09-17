Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Suspect knocks on door, points shotgun at man, police say

Ryan Mueller, 26, of Davis Street in Oceanside.

Ryan Mueller, 26, of Davis Street in Oceanside.  Photo Credit: NCPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

An Oceanside man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly knocked on a man’s door and pointed a shotgun at him, Nassau County police said.

Ryan Mueller, 26, and the victim, 26, knew each other, police said, but a spokesman was not familiar with the nature of their relationship. The spokesman also did not have information about what may have led to the incident.

Mueller allegedly knocked on the door of the man’s Pearl Street home in Oceanside and pointed the weapon at him, police said in a news release. The man closed the door and Mueller fled. He was found at his Davis Street home and arrested shortly before 1 a.m.

Police found two assault rifles, six high-capacity magazines, a long gun, a switchblade knife and fireworks at Mueller’s home, the release stated.

He is charged with eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawfully dealing with fireworks, according to the release.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, the release stated.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaks at his 1600: Kavanaugh sex accuser has a name; timing of vote in doubt
Demonstrators protest the upcoming NRA fundraiser and gun Demonstrators oppose NRA fundraiser on LI
Blanca Bermudez, rear left, and Maria Santos, rear AG Sessions offers condolences to Rodriguez's family
Peter Donat had roles in TV shows, films ‘X-Files’ actor Peter Donat dies at 90
Buses depart Amityville Memorial High School by way Dead end altered to accommodate school buses
Dr. L. Michael Graver, right, the chief of Crash victims recalled as dedicated to careers, family