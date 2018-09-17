An Oceanside man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly knocked on a man’s door and pointed a shotgun at him, Nassau County police said.

Ryan Mueller, 26, and the victim, 26, knew each other, police said, but a spokesman was not familiar with the nature of their relationship. The spokesman also did not have information about what may have led to the incident.

Mueller allegedly knocked on the door of the man’s Pearl Street home in Oceanside and pointed the weapon at him, police said in a news release. The man closed the door and Mueller fled. He was found at his Davis Street home and arrested shortly before 1 a.m.

Police found two assault rifles, six high-capacity magazines, a long gun, a switchblade knife and fireworks at Mueller’s home, the release stated.

He is charged with eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawfully dealing with fireworks, according to the release.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, the release stated.