Suffolk authorities have scheduled a Sunday afternoon news conference to announce a Lindenhurst man’s arrest on multiple weapons charges, police said, following an investigation into a threatening phone call made to a school facility.

Police said the man, whose name was not released Sunday morning, was in possession of illegal assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The news conference, headed by Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron and Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the First Precinct in West Babylon.

No additional information was immediately available.