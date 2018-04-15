Officials: Sunday afternoon news conference set on weapons bust
Suffolk authorities have scheduled a Sunday afternoon news conference to announce a Lindenhurst man’s arrest on multiple weapons charges, police said, following an investigation into a threatening phone call made to a school facility.
Police said the man, whose name was not released Sunday morning, was in possession of illegal assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.
The news conference, headed by Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron and Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the First Precinct in West Babylon.
No additional information was immediately available.
