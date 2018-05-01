Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Franklin Square Wendy’s restaurant in April after two of them hid in the women’s restroom and waited for closing time.

Chaz Shelley, 21, of Queens, and Ruysdael Euzebe, 29, of Franklin Square, waited for Wendy’s doors to be locked, just before 10:15 p.m. April 21, then ordered the employees to give them cash from the register, Nassau police said Monday night.

Shelley and Euzebe were armed with handguns, wore ski masks and ran out a rear door with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Investigators learned that Aaron Salomon, 22, of Elmont drove the other men to and from Wendy’s, police said.

Shelley was arrested April 22 in Hempstead, Salomon at his home Wednesday and Euzebe at his home Monday, police said.

All were charged with first-degree robbery.

Shelley, of 200th Street in St. Albans, was arraigned April 23 and held on bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond, online court records show. Salomon, of Lawrence Street, was arraigned Thursday and held on bail of $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. Euzebe, of Hempstead Turnpike, was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.