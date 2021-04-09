State Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday she would not seek criminal charges against the Suffolk County police officers who arrested a Central Islip man who died in police custody, saying the officers used the "minimal amount of force" while making the arrest.

James’ office investigated the July 19 death of Wenzola Rountree, 42, under a state law appointing the attorney general as special prosecutor when unarmed civilians die during interactions with police.

"This was a tragic situation that resulted in the death of Mr. Rountree," James said in a statement Friday. "Based on all the evidence we gathered and analyzed over the course of our investigation, we concluded that there was no evidence that the members of the Suffolk County Police Department engaged in criminal conduct. I send out my deepest condolences to Wenzola Rountree’s family and his loved ones."

Rountree, according to a 15-page report compiled by the attorney general’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, succumbed from a mix of acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication and several other pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

Suffolk police officers, including a highway patrol officer who was wearing a body camera, responded to a 911 call in Patchogue at 12:45 a.m. reporting a naked man talking to himself in the backyard of a Brook Street home, police said at the time.

When officers and a Patchogue ambulance crew arrived at the scene, according to Suffolk police, the man, later identified as Rountree, fled and ran into an unlocked house on nearby South Ocean Avenue. The occupants of the South Ocean Avenue home, who did not know Rountree, yelled for help. Officers then entered the home and handcuffed Rountree, police said.

Officers and ambulance personnel performed CPR and provided other aid to Rountree, who appeared to be in medical distress, police said.

Rountree was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.