A man robbed a 7-Eleven of cash and lottery tickets in West Babylon on Sunday before fleeing the scene on foot, the Suffolk County police said.

The man entered the convenience store on Little East Neck Road with what appeared to be a handgun around 9:40 p.m., police said. The suspect also stole cigarettes. There were no injuries. It wasn't known how much money the man got away with.

Detectives are investigating whether this incident is related to other recent robberies in the vicinity.

Police are also searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Islip Terrace early Sunday morning.

Officers said the man, wearing a mask and gloves, entered the 7-Eleven and demanded cash from an employee at the counter around 2:15 a.m.

A Melville 7-Eleven at Broadhollow and Ruland roads was also robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.