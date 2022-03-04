A West Babylon man was arrested early Friday after Suffolk County police said he used his car to chase a young teen who had randomly knocked on his door in a "ring-and-run" prank — then pushed the boy against the car, displayed a canister of pepper spray and threatened to have his dog attack the child.

Police said John Petrillo, 48, was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. Friday after the teen gave a statement late Thursday. Petrillo was charged with second-degree menacing and child endangerment and is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if Petrillo was represented by counsel.

Police said the incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon as the 13-year-old boy and five friends were walking from a house on 14th Avenue to the playground at Tooker Elementary School. On 2nd Street, police said, the boy ran up to a house, knocked on the door and ran off with his friends. Petrillo lives at the home, police said.

Police said that in response to the ring-and-run prank Petrillo got into his 2015 Chrysler sedan and chased the boy, who was now on a bicycle, and caught him at 13th Avenue and Tooker Avenue, not far from the school. Cutting the boy off with the car, police said Petrillo then got out of his Chrysler, pulled the boy off his bike, and pushed him against the car, hitting the boy's head against the car window. Police said Petrillo then threatened to use pepper spray on the boy and also threatened "to let his dog attack him" if he tried to flee the scene.

A passerby intervened to stop the incident, police said. As the boy and his friends left, police said Petrillo "verbally threatened him."

Police said he was arrested following an investigation by the First Precinct Crime Section.