TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Teen assaulted after door-knock prank in West Babylon, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A West Babylon man was arrested early Friday after Suffolk County police said he used his car to chase a young teen who had randomly knocked on his door in a "ring-and-run" prank — then pushed the boy against the car, displayed a canister of pepper spray and threatened to have his dog attack the child.

Police said John Petrillo, 48, was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. Friday after the teen gave a statement late Thursday. Petrillo was charged with second-degree menacing and child endangerment and is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if Petrillo was represented by counsel.

Police said the incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon as the 13-year-old boy and five friends were walking from a house on 14th Avenue to the playground at Tooker Elementary School. On 2nd Street, police said, the boy ran up to a house, knocked on the door and ran off with his friends. Petrillo lives at the home, police said.

Police said that in response to the ring-and-run prank Petrillo got into his 2015 Chrysler sedan and chased the boy, who was now on a bicycle, and caught him at 13th Avenue and Tooker Avenue, not far from the school. Cutting the boy off with the car, police said Petrillo then got out of his Chrysler, pulled the boy off his bike, and pushed him against the car, hitting the boy's head against the car window. Police said Petrillo then threatened to use pepper spray on the boy and also threatened "to let his dog attack him" if he tried to flee the scene.

A passerby intervened to stop the incident, police said. As the boy and his friends left, police said Petrillo "verbally threatened him."

Police said he was arrested following an investigation by the First Precinct Crime Section.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Nelson Moya, with Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney
1st Latino immigrant to be deputy Suffolk County executive
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman buys a gun
Blakeman seeks gun donations for Ukraine, but doesn't say how they'd get there
Frances Eliza Hodgson Burnett, circa 1900, was a
Admiration still blooms for 'The Secret Garden' writer
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison held
Cops: Babylon school district teacher arrested, charged with rape
Children leave Aquebogue Elementary School on Wednesday, the
AG: Nassau judge's mask mandate ruling should be vacated
Frederick Gallagher, a retired firefighter from West Islip,
Frederick Gallagher, ex-FDNY member, dies at 61
Didn’t find what you were looking for?