A West Babylon man was arrested and charged with robbing three local businesses at gunpoint this month.

Suffolk County police First Precinct detectives identified the robber as Joseph Sabatino, 43, who was driving at the corner of Barnum Street and Vermont Avenue about 10:20 a.m. Friday when First Precinct officers on his trail pulled him over, authorities said.

Armed with a handgun, Sabatino got cash from Food Luck Kitchen on Little East Neck Road about 8 p.m. March 10; New Yen Chun Kitchen on Straight Path about 8:40 p.m. March 20; and One Hour Laundry on Little East Neck Road about 4:40 p.m. March 28, police said.

Sabatino of Nassau Avenue was held overnight for arraignment Saturday on three counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police said Sabatino's license was suspended in 2000.