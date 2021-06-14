NYPD: West Babylon man charged in fatal shooting

A West Babylon man was arrested and charged with murder following an NYPD investigation of the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn man found dead Thursday in front of a Manhattan hotel, authorities said.

Robert Johnson, 26, of Pitcher Street, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm, the NYPD said.

Arraignment details and other information was not immediately available.

Police said the victim, identified as Byron Morales, 25, of Lott Avenue, Brooklyn, was found shot in front of the Dream Hotel at 355 West 16th Street, in Chelsea, by 10th Precinct officers responding to a 12:22 a.m. 911 call Thursday.

Morales suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso and was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital, the NYPD said.

It was not immediately clear what information or evidence led police to the arrest or whether Johnson is represented by counsel.