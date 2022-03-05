TODAY'S PAPER
Off-duty NYPD detective shoots man trying to break into his West Babylon home, cops say

Suffolk County authorities investigate near the scene of

Suffolk County authorities investigate near the scene of the shooting Saturday.   Credit: James Carbone

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police homicide detectives are investigating after an off-duty NYPD detective shot a man who, police say, attempted to break into the officer's home in West Babylon early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Suffolk police, a man broke into a Fifth Avenue residence around 3:30 a.m. He was shot by the officer, whose name wasn’t released.

The unidentified burglary suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear how many times he was shot by the officer.

Police said they are investigating the suspected intruder, who potentially faces second-degree attempted burglary charges.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

