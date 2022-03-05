Suffolk County police homicide detectives are investigating after an off-duty NYPD detective shot a man who, police say, attempted to break into the officer's home in West Babylon early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Suffolk police, a man broke into a Fifth Avenue residence around 3:30 a.m. He was shot by the officer, whose name wasn’t released.

The unidentified burglary suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear how many times he was shot by the officer.

Police said they are investigating the suspected intruder, who potentially faces second-degree attempted burglary charges.

