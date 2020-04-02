Two of the three people in a parked car were shot on Wednesday night in West Babylon, and police believe they were targeted.

A woman in the backseat was seriously injured in the shooting, which was reported to 911 at 9:26 p.m. A man in the driver’s seat had non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk police said.

Both are being treated at a hospital, police said.

A third person in the car, which was parked on Kellum Street at the time of the shooting, was a woman who was not hurt, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.