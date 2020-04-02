TODAY'S PAPER
Two people hurt in West Babylon shooting, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate after two people were

Suffolk County police investigate after two people were found shot in a car on Kellum Street in West Babylon Wednesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Two of the three people in a parked car were shot on Wednesday night in West Babylon, and police believe they were targeted.

A woman in the backseat was seriously injured in the shooting, which was reported to 911 at 9:26 p.m. A man in the driver’s seat had non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk police said.

Both are being treated at a hospital, police said. 

A third person in the car, which was parked on Kellum Street at the time of the shooting, was a woman who was not hurt, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

