Police: Reward offered for tips in West Babylon slay probe

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Who killed Ricardo Tross?

Suffolk County police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding the shooting death of Tross, 22, of Valley Stream, whose body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in West Babylon.

Police said those officers found Tross dead next to his car on North Arizona Road.

Homicide Squad detectives are now seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect — or suspects — who killed Tross and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

Callers are eligible for the reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

