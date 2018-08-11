TODAY'S PAPER
West Hempstead man had marijuana, hash, THC vape cartridges, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A West Hempstead marijuana dealer had 180 vape cartridges containing oil infused with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, Nassau police said in announcing his arrest Friday.

Narcotics detectives also seized a significant amount of cash, 358 grams of marijuana, 30 hash cigarettes and five grams of hash from Ronald Ferreira, 29, police said. Some of the items were found in his home, police said, and investigators believe the cash was from his drug sales.

Ferreira was arrested Thursday in West Hempstead after a long investigation, police said.

He was arraigned Friday on charges of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Arraignment and defense attorney details were not immediately available Friday night.

