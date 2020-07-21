TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Three charged in West Hempstead armed motel robbery, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Three teens have been arrested and charged with robbing two other teens at gunpoint in a West Hempstead motel early Monday, Nassau County police said.

Arrested during a traffic stop in Mineola just hours after the robbery were: Bishop Wilkerson, 19, of Copiague; Judah Hernandez, 18, of Valley Stream; and Alonzo Loyala, 18, also of Valley Stream. Wilkerson, Hernandez and Loyala were each charged with six counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, while Loyala was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three face arraignment Tuesday in Mineola.

Police said that at about 12:40 a.m. Monday the trio entered a room at the Capri Motor Inn at 434 Hempstead Turnpike and confronted two male teens inside — one aged 18, the other 19.

While displaying a handgun and knife, police said Wilkerson, Hernandez and Loyala demanded cellphones, clothes and cash. At some point during the robbery police said the 19-year-old victim tried to take a gun from one of the suspects and was slashed, suffering "deep lacerations to his abdomen."

That victim was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. His condition is unknown.

Following the robbery police said the trio fled in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade. But at about 4:10 a.m. police said officers on patrol spotted the Cadillac and conducted a traffic stop on Third Avenue in Mineola, resulting in the arrests.

It was not clear if the three men are represented by counsel. Police also did not disclose additional details about the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

